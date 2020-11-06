 Skip to main content
Person dies in residential fire in Beloit, authorities say
A person died in a residential fire in Beloit early Friday morning, the Beloit Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to a residential fire at 360½ West Grand Ave., Deputy Fire Chief Joseph M. Murray Jr. said in a statement.

The first fire crews on the scene found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were told someone may still be inside, entered the building to extinguish the fire and found and removed one victim from the residence, Murray said.

The person who died was not transported to the hospital, Murray said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the identity of the victim is not being released, pending notification of family, Murray said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and Beloit Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Other fire departments that responded were South Beloit, town of Beloit, Edgerton, Rockton, town of Turtle, Cherry Valley, Janesville, North Park, and Clinton.

