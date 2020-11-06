Person dies in residential fire in Beloit, authorities say

A person died in a residential fire in Beloit early Friday morning, the Beloit Fire Department reported.
Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to a residential fire at 360½ West Grand Ave., Deputy Fire Chief Joseph M. Murray Jr. said in a statement.
The first fire crews on the scene found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence. Firefighters were told someone may still be inside, entered the building to extinguish the fire and found and removed one victim from the residence, Murray said.
The person who died was not transported to the hospital, Murray said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the identity of the victim is not being released, pending notification of family, Murray said.
The State Fire Marshal’s office and Beloit Police Department are assisting with the investigation. Other fire departments that responded were South Beloit, town of Beloit, Edgerton, Rockton, town of Turtle, Cherry Valley, Janesville, North Park, and Clinton.
Sun Prairie explosion is the latest blast to hit Madison area since 2013
Sun Prairie explosion is the latest blast to hit Madison area since 2013
The deadly blast that rocked Sun Prairie on Tuesday is the most recent explosion in the Madison area, but there have been several more over the last five years.
Here is a look back at coverage from other Madison-area explosions since 2013.
Residents of 109 Knaup Drive Beaver Dam will only be able to watch Wednesday as the building housing their apartments and belongings is destro…
After a small explosion put Sector67's founder in the hospital last week, renovation work on the nonprofit's new location is continuing as a deadline to leave its current space looms.
Police and fire personnel remained in ‘search and rescue mode’ Wednesday night.
As the wrecked Didion facility smoldered through Thursday, many Cambria residents were taking stock of how closely they were connected to the tragedy.
The 57-year-old homeowner was conscious when he was taken to a hospital with significant injuries, while the home at 5573 Cheryl Drive near South Fish Hatchery Road was a total loss, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to All Metals Recycling around 4 p.m. Wednesday as heavy black smoke poured from a large pile of scrap metal at the processing plant.
Smoke could be seen for two miles from a fire that leveled a large storage shed in Fitchburg early Thursday.
Documents disclose more previous spills, shutdowns and ongoing failures in reducing phosphorus that causes rank-smelling growths in lakes.
Two Beloit residents didn't know the gas line in their basement was uncapped when they installed a new gas stove, leading to an explosion that seriously injured them both and destroyed their rented home.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.