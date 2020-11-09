Person dies in house fire in Janesville, authorities say

A person died in a fire at a single-family home in Janesville early Monday morning, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Fire and police crews were dispatched to the home at 1062 S. Pearl St. at 12:18 a.m. on a report of a porch on fire, Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said in a statement. The rental home is owned by MTGLQ Investors of Irvine, California.

The first arriving units reported heavy fire throughout the structure and an occupant unaccounted for. Firefighters began extinguishing a heavy volume of fire and located and brought out the occupant, who had sustained fatal injuries, Murphy said.

The identity of the person who died was not released.

No other victims were located and the fire was quickly extinguished, Murphy said.

The fire, which caused an estimated $90,000 damage, remains under investigation by the Janesville fire and police departments.

