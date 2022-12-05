Person dies in fiery crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

A person died in a fiery crash on the Far West Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the crash at Pleasant View Road at Flagstone Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Officers found a burning vehicle that had struck a light fixture and a thick metal utility pole, Fryer said.
A body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out, Fryer said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the person who died, Fryer said.
The crash investigation is continuing.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.