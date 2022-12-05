 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person dies in fiery crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

A person died in a fiery crash on the Far West Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the crash at Pleasant View Road at Flagstone Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found a burning vehicle that had struck a light fixture and a thick metal utility pole, Fryer said.

A body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out, Fryer said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the person who died, Fryer said.

The crash investigation is continuing.

