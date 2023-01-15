 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person dies in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 151, Sun Prairie police say

A person died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 151 on Saturday night, Sun Prairie police reported.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Sun Prairie police, fire and EMS personnel were sent to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 151 northbound, just north of the Reiner Road bridge, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and occupants of each vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment, with one person later dying at a hospital, Cox said.

No names were released.

The crash is under investigation and no arrests have been made, Cox said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

