Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say

One of three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the East Side on Friday afternoon died of their injuries, Madison police reported.

Lt Harrison Zanders said in a statement Friday night that due to the ongoing investigation no names were released.

The crash shortly after 2 p.m. ejected two people from a car that lost control just after entering South Stoughton Road from Cottage Grove Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The vehicle was heading south on South Stoughton Road toward the Buckeye Road intersection when it struck a guardrail, flew through the air with both occupants inside the vehicle, and landed on the hood of a vehicle that was traveling north on South Stoughton Road, DeSpain said.

The vehicle rolled over and down a nearby hill, with both the driver and passenger, who were not wearing seat belts, ejected from the vehicle, DeSpain said.

Those two and the driver of the northbound vehicle all were taken to area hospitals.

The preliminary investigation suggested that speed likely was a factor in the crash, DeSpain said.