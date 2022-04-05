Person dies at hospital following house fire in central Wisconsin, authorities say

ASSOCIATED PRESS
SARATOGA — Authorities say one person died as a result of a house fire Monday morning in Saratoga in central Wisconsin.
The Wood County Sheriff's Department said fire crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. and discovered an "active" blaze at a single family home.
The victim was discovered inside the residence and transported to a Wisconsin Rapids hospital, where they later died.
The manner of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.
