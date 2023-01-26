 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person critical, another arrested after shooting in Iowa County, authorities say

One person was in critical condition and another was arrested after a shooting in Iowa County on Wednesday night, authorities reported.

At about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call reporting a shooting at a residence in the town of Wyoming, Sheriff Michael Peterson said in a statement.

One person was taken to a local hospital by Spring Green EMS and was reported to be in critical condition, and another person was taken into custody in the “isolated incident,” Peterson said.

The investigation is continuing and no other information was released, Peterson said.

