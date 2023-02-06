A person believed to be a homicide suspect eluded capture Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty officer saw a vehicle parked near Panera Bread on East Springs Drive on the Far East Side that the officer believed contained a suspect who was wanted for serious, felony crimes, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

The suspect was not identified, but one of those crimes was a homicide, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told the State Journal on Monday morning.

As officers were coming into the area, the vehicle drove off recklessly at high speed and over the course of the next 20 minutes, the vehicle was spotted by officers and at a gas station, on Onsgard Road, Oak Street, and East Washington Avenue, eluding capture each time, Becker said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was found abandoned in the 2800 block of Coolidge Street and seized as evidence. In the following hour or so, three different residences, one vacant, were checked and cleared by officers, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

