Person being pursued by Janesville police crashes into squad car before arrest, authorities say

A person being pursued by police early Monday morning crashed into a squad car before driving off the road and getting arrested, Janesville police reported.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 3900 block of Milton Avenue for a disturbance after a female reported that she had been assaulted, taken against her will, and the suspect was fleeing the scene, reportedly armed and impaired by narcotics, Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

An officer located the suspect vehicle near Janesville’s downtown and attempted to stop it near the intersection of Center Avenue and Joliet Street. The suspect initially stopped in the middle of the roadway, but then drove off, Norem said.

The ensuing pursuit traveled through portions of southwest Janesville and included the suspect intentionally striking a squad car, which suffered minor damage with no injury to the officer, Norem said.

The suspect, who was not identified, eventually ran off the road in the 1800 block of Waterford Drive and was arrested and jailed on tentative charges that included OWI, recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing, Norem said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.