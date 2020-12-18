 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Persistent panhandler follows man home, kicks in his apartment door, Madison police say
alert

Persistent panhandler follows man home, kicks in his apartment door, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
George R. Staisil booking photo

George R. Staisil.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A persistent panhandler followed a man home from the Metro Transit North Transfer Point, 1213 Huxley St., and kicked in his apartment door, Madison police reported.

The 42-year-old man was visibly distraught when officers arrived to assist him shortly after 1 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.

He told police the man repeatedly asked for money while following him to his apartment in the 2000 block of Packers Avenue. He said he ignored the man, but he continued to follow him and wanted to come inside when they arrived at his apartment, DeSpain said.

The man told police he was able to get inside and lock the door, but the panhandler kicked it in. The man fled as police were called, but thanks to the description provided by the apartment dweller, officers spotted the panhandler, George R. Staisil, 37, no permanent address, in the 1900 block of Manley Street, DeSpain said.

Staisil took off running, but officers tracked him down. He then struggled with officers, threatening to disarm one, and to injure others before he was arrested, DeSpain said.

Staisil was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, resisting, battery or threat to law enforcement, and felony bail jumping.

Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics