A Madison police officer is being credited with saving a man's life Monday when he kept looking for him after finding his ID next to dried blood on the East Side.
The officer went to a North Baldwin Street home around 11 a.m. Monday because the resident found a pair of shorts and a wallet on the back porch, and what looked like dried blood.
The officer looked at identification in the wallet, got the man's address, and went to the residence on North Paterson Street.
"A woman there said the man the officer sought didn't live there, but she had seen postal carriers attempt to deliver mail to him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The officer did several computer checks to see if a database might have an updated address, and he found it near Fordem Avenue.
"He knocked on the door but got no response," DeSpain said. "The front door was not latched so he went in."
The officer found the man in the residence, bleeding profusely from a deep cut. The man had written a suicide note.
Paramedics were called and the man was taken to the hospital.
"Had the officer not been so committed to following through on a call that started with a found wallet, the man undoubtedly would have died," DeSpain said.
