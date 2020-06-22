You are the owner of this article.
Pepper spray used on ‘aggressive’ bar-time crowd at scene of person hit by pickup truck Downtown, Madison police say

Pepper spray was used on a “highly agitated and aggressive” bar-time crowd at the scene of a person hit by a pickup truck Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

“We have no information that it was an organized protest, and this is an area where we can see larger bar-time crowds during this timeframe,” police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday morning.

The person suffered minor injuries after a pick-up truck was driven through a large crowd at the intersection of North Frances and West Gilman streets around 2:25 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman reported in a statement Sunday.

The driver of the pick-up fled the area before police arrived, but in an updated statement Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Angela Straka said police were "currently working promising leads in this case."

Early tips had misidentified the driver of the pick-up truck as being an employee of a nearby bar, Straka said.

The first call was received by the 911 Center at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched at about 2:27 a.m. and the first officers arrived less than a minute later, Straka said.

Arriving officers met a crowd of 100 to 150 people in the street and as officers approached and attempted to locate the victim, they were immediately surrounded, Straka said.

Several bystanders carried the victim across the street, and officers aided this movement. Officers immediately attempted to render aid to the victim, but were surrounded by a “highly agitated and aggressive group,” Straka said.

Officers attempted to move the crowd back from the victim, and used pepper spray to create space to allow Madison Fire Department paramedics to enter the scene and treat the victim, while mutual aid from outside agencies was requested to assist with the crowd, Straka said.

An ambulance arrived at 2:34 a.m. and the victim was taken from the scene at about 2:39 a.m., Straka said.

Much of the incident was captured on city cameras, and the incident remains under investigation, Straka said.

