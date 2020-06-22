Pepper spray used on ‘aggressive’ bar-time crowd at scene of person hit by pickup truck Downtown, Madison police say

Pepper spray was used on a “highly agitated and aggressive” bar-time crowd at the scene of a person hit by a pickup truck Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
“We have no information that it was an organized protest, and this is an area where we can see larger bar-time crowds during this timeframe,” police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday morning.
The person suffered minor injuries after a pick-up truck was driven through a large crowd at the intersection of North Frances and West Gilman streets around 2:25 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman reported in a statement Sunday.
The driver of the pick-up fled the area before police arrived, but in an updated statement Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Angela Straka said police were "currently working promising leads in this case."
Early tips had misidentified the driver of the pick-up truck as being an employee of a nearby bar, Straka said.
The first call was received by the 911 Center at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched at about 2:27 a.m. and the first officers arrived less than a minute later, Straka said.
Arriving officers met a crowd of 100 to 150 people in the street and as officers approached and attempted to locate the victim, they were immediately surrounded, Straka said.
Several bystanders carried the victim across the street, and officers aided this movement. Officers immediately attempted to render aid to the victim, but were surrounded by a “highly agitated and aggressive group,” Straka said.
Officers attempted to move the crowd back from the victim, and used pepper spray to create space to allow Madison Fire Department paramedics to enter the scene and treat the victim, while mutual aid from outside agencies was requested to assist with the crowd, Straka said.
An ambulance arrived at 2:34 a.m. and the victim was taken from the scene at about 2:39 a.m., Straka said.
Much of the incident was captured on city cameras, and the incident remains under investigation, Straka said.
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Former store clerk gets probation for cashing stolen $25K lottery ticket
81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting; suspect hospitalized, police say
Suspect taken into custody after shooting on North Side leaves person in critical condition, Madison police say
Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries across southern Wisconsin, authorities say
Special East Washington Avenue traffic enforcement nabs dozens, 1 driving 126 mph in 55 mph zone, Madison police say
‘Parking rage’: Knife-wielding woman flees when other driver calls 911, Madison police say
Man arrested for battering woman holding baby, injuring police dog, authorities say
Suspected cocaine dealer arrested on Far East Side with drugs, gun, $6K in cash, Madison police say
15-year-old boy arrested as primary suspect in Fitchburg homicide, police say
5 injured when intoxicated SUV driver crashes into Metro bus on West Side, Madison police say
2 arrested after abandoning stolen Jaguar that ran out of gas on North Side, Madison police say
North Side resident suffers minor injury dodging sword swung by neighbor, Madison police say
Man charged with attempted homicide in weekend Madison shooting
WDE Lake Delton man on parole for OWI homicide faces 5th OWI after nearly dying in motorcycle crash, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.