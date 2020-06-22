Pepper spray used on ‘aggressive’ bar-time crowd at scene of person hit by pickup truck Downtown, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pepper spray was used on a “highly agitated and aggressive” bar-time crowd at the scene of a person hit by a pickup truck Downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

“We have no information that it was an organized protest, and this is an area where we can see larger bar-time crowds during this timeframe,” police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday morning.

The person suffered minor injuries after a pick-up truck was driven through a large crowd at the intersection of North Frances and West Gilman streets around 2:25 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman reported in a statement Sunday.

The driver of the pick-up fled the area before police arrived, but in an updated statement Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Angela Straka said police were "currently working promising leads in this case."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Early tips had misidentified the driver of the pick-up truck as being an employee of a nearby bar, Straka said.

The first call was received by the 911 Center at 2:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched at about 2:27 a.m. and the first officers arrived less than a minute later, Straka said.