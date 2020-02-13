You are the owner of this article.
2 people evacuated after house fire in city of Verona, fire chief says

Verona fire truck
Verona Fire Department

Two people were evacuated while firefighters worked to contain a house fire in the city of Verona Thursday afternoon, the city's fire chief said. 

No one was injured. 

The city of Verona Fire Department responded to the incident at 552 South Hillcrest Drive around 1:30 p.m., said acting fire chief Dan Machotka. 

Visible flames were coming out of the house, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to two rooms in the basement of the home, Machotka said. The house suffered minor structural damage. 

Machotka said the fire started in the space between the basement and the first floor. The two people left the building when they heard crackling coming from inside the walls. 

The fire department is still trying to determine the cause of the fire, Machotka said. 

Machotka said multiple departments assisted on the scene including the Fitchburg and Oregon fire departments and the Verona Police Department. 

"It was a good team effort," he said. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

