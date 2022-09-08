People close to dead child say calls to Child Protective Services resulted in little action

A grandfather and others close to the nearly 1-year-old child found dead of an overdose last year in Madison say child welfare workers did little in response to multiple reports from friends and family that the girl was not safe with her parents, both longtime drug users with criminal histories.

Zariah Hawkins was 10 days short of her first birthday when she was found lifeless on Madison's East Side on July 20, 2021. An autopsy found the girl died from the combined effects of fentanyl and morphine toxicity, with the fentanyl alone at a level 13 times higher than would have been lethal for an adult.

It's not clear exactly how the drugs got into her body, but chemical analysis of the girl's hair found the metabolites of fentanyl along with morphine, indicating longer-term exposure to the drugs.

"I know there were many calls placed to protective services," said Bruce Kindschy, the girl's grandfather and father of Kelsey Kindschy, 32, who along with Zariah's father, Derrick Hawkins, 25, have been charged with felony neglect of a child causing death.

"We were all concerned," Bruce Kindschy said. "We didn't want to take that chance with that little girl."

The criminal complaint against Hawkins and Kelsey Kindschy cites eight Child Protective Services reports between Aug. 4, 2020, and July 2, 2021, many of them alleging drug use by Hawkins and Kindschy and some reporting possible abuse or neglect of the girl.

Dane County Human Services, which handles abuse complaints in the county, did not respond to requests for comment, and a spokesperson for the the state Department of Children and Families, which oversees county CPS programs, said that confidentiality requirements in state law mean she "cannot confirm or deny if this family has been involved in any child welfare investigations or provide any information about a specific child or family."

Two other people close to Zariah, who asked not to be named for fear of influencing the criminal case, said Child Protective Services "did nothing" but take reports without following through. Together, they said, they called CPS a approximately four times, including once to report that Kelsey Kindschy was allegedly shaking Zariah. They claimed CPS workers did not enter Zariah's home in response to one call because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruce Kindschy and the two others described Kelsey Kindschy and Hawkins' relationship as volatile, with accusations of domestic violence on both sides. Bruce Kindschy said his daughter has struggled with mental health issues since she was a child and has been using heroin or other opioids for perhaps eight years. He said Kelsey voluntarily gave custody of two older daughters to him and his wife years ago, and that her third living child is with that child's father, but that Zariah had never been removed from his daughter's care.

Hawkins has a criminal record in Wisconsin stretching back to 2014, including convictions for narcotics possession, retail theft and victim intimidation. Kelsey Kindschy's record dates to 2016, and includes drug- and driving-related convictions. Both remain in the Dane County Jail on bonds of $5,000 and $4,000, respectively. Each faces up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Kindschy made conflicting statements about where she was and what she was doing the day of Zariah's death, but said she had been out and left the child with Hawkins. When she returned, Zariah was not breathing, she told investigators.

Among the CPS principles Dane County Human Services lists on its website are that the "health and safety of the child is the paramount value in CPS intervention, and the best environment for providing health and safety is a permanent family" and that "child safety is a product of family and community systems, as well as, the actions of individuals."