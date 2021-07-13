Pellet gun brandished in police station leads to arrest, charges

Madison police last week arrested a man who walked into the East Police District station and pointed what was later found to be an unloaded pellet gun, but told officers it was "a joke" and that he had wanted to do "something memorable."

Joniahsun G. Lingis, 19, of Madison, was charged Tuesday with making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct for the July 7 incident at the East district, 809 S. Thompson Drive, on the city's Far East Side.

According to a criminal complaint, Officer Jacob Reno said he was at a work station near the reception desk just before noon when he saw a man in a hooded black sweatshirt walk up to the window.

Reno said he overheard a police report typist say, "Don't point that at me," and "put that down," and he looked over to see a man later identified as Lingis putting what appeared to be a firearm into the slot tray in the window.

Later, the complaint states, Lingis refused to put the weapon down and started to say he was going to kill everyone. He also said at one point, "It's a joke."

Lingis appeared in court Tuesday and was released on a signature bond. He was ordered not to possess any weapon or be at any police or government building.

According to the complaint: