Pellet gun brandished in police station leads to arrest, charges

Madison police last week arrested a man who walked into the East Police District station and pointed what was later found to be an unloaded pellet gun, but told officers it was "a joke" and that he had wanted to do "something memorable."
Joniahsun G. Lingis, 19, of Madison, was charged Tuesday with making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct for the July 7 incident at the East district, 809 S. Thompson Drive, on the city's Far East Side.
According to a criminal complaint, Officer Jacob Reno said he was at a work station near the reception desk just before noon when he saw a man in a hooded black sweatshirt walk up to the window.
Reno said he overheard a police report typist say, "Don't point that at me," and "put that down," and he looked over to see a man later identified as Lingis putting what appeared to be a firearm into the slot tray in the window.
Later, the complaint states, Lingis refused to put the weapon down and started to say he was going to kill everyone. He also said at one point, "It's a joke."
Lingis appeared in court Tuesday and was released on a signature bond. He was ordered not to possess any weapon or be at any police or government building.
According to the complaint:
The typist said Lingis had come to the window and at first was whispering something to her that she couldn't hear through the glass. Asked to repeat himself, he said, "I have a crime to report," then reached behind his back and pulled out a black gun and pointed it directly at her face.
But she said it looked like a BB gun because there was orange paint on it that had been scratched off.
The typist said when Lingis slid the gun through a slot in the window, the muzzle was pointed at her and Reno. He removed the gun, she said, pulled the slide back to show it was not loaded, then put it away.
But it was in his hand again as other officers arrived. At first, he refused to drop the gun. When officers entered the lobby through a door, Lingis put his hands behind his back and was handcuffed.
Later, Lingis told Reno he wanted to harm anyone and anything. Asked why he had come to the East District, Lingis said wanted to do something memorable. He said he was "joking" with the pellet gun.
Lingis also said he had been controlled by the devil, Buddha and "who knows," and that had been going on for 19 years.