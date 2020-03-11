2 pedestrians injured when struck by vehicles in Dane County, authorities say

Two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Dane County Tuesday morning and Monday night, authorities reported.

At 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 12 at Baltes Road in the town of Springfield, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Jeremy S. Brunner, 39, of Lone Rock, stopped to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, and as Brunner was pushing the disabled Subaru Forester to the side of the road, he was struck by an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala operated by Harland L. Brockman, 81, of Prairie Du Sac, Schaffer said.

Brunner was transported to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries was unknown, Schaffer said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and charges/citations for Brockman are pending, Schaffer said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday shortly after 8:30 p.m., Shorewood Hills police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at University Avenue and Rose Place, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.