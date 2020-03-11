You are the owner of this article.
2 pedestrians injured when struck by vehicles in Dane County, authorities say

City of Madison ambulance, fire department file photo.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Dane County Tuesday morning and Monday night, authorities reported.

At 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 12 at Baltes Road in the town of Springfield, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Jeremy S. Brunner, 39, of Lone Rock, stopped to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, and as Brunner was pushing the disabled Subaru Forester to the side of the road, he was struck by an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala operated by Harland L. Brockman, 81, of Prairie Du Sac, Schaffer said.

Brunner was transported to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries was unknown, Schaffer said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and charges/citations for Brockman are pending, Schaffer said.

On Monday shortly after 8:30 p.m., Shorewood Hills police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at University Avenue and Rose Place, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.

The pedestrian was crossing the street in the crosswalk when the driver made a right hand turn from Rose Place to University Avenue to drive westbound and struck the pedestrian, Chapin said.

The Madison Fire Department took the pedestrian to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Chapin said.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was ticketed for failure to yield right of way to pedestrian, Chapin said.

