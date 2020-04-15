Pedestrian who was fatally struck by vehicle in Sun Prairie identified, officials say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pedestrian, who died after they were struck by a vehicle on West Main Street in Sun Prairie on Tuesday night, has been identified as a Sun Prairie resident, officials reported.

Julie A. Ziegler, 46, of Sun Prairie, was identified as the pedestrian who was hit near the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive shortly after 9 p.m., the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said. Autopsy results confirmed Ziegler died from injuries involving the crash.

Ziegler was not in a crosswalk when she crossed West Main Street and was struck by a vehicle traveling on West Main Street, Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Ray Thomson said.

Ziegler was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died, Thomson said.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with Sun Prairie police and was not arrested and no citations have been issued, Thomson said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The Sun Prairie Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

