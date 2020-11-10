 Skip to main content
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries when hit by SUV in Windsor, authorities say
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by an SUV Monday in the village of Windsor, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m., Dane County deputies, Sun Prairie police and DeForest EMS personnel were sent to the 6700 block of Highway C in Windsor for a vehicle-pedestrian crash, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation found that a 28-year-old Madison man was walking south in the southbound lane of Highway C, north of Windsor Road, when he was struck by a by a southbound Dodge Journey, Simpson said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UW Hospital, Simpson said.

The Journey driver, a 33 year-old DeForest woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Simpson said.

The names of man and woman were not released as the investigation continues, Simpson said.

No enforcement activity was reported.

