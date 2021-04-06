Pedestrian struck, killed on East Washington Avenue walked into traffic, no charges planned, Madison police say

Taylor, who was pronounced dead at the scene, walked into traffic near the intersection of East Washington and Mendota Street as outbound traffic had a green light, the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit determined, Grigg said in a report Tuesday.
Two witnesses told police they did not see the person in the road as the crash happened, Grigg said.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, stating they did not see Taylor, Grigg said.
