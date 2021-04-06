 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed on East Washington Avenue walked into traffic, no charges planned, Madison police say
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car on East Washington Avenue on Saturday night walked into traffic and no charges are planned against the driver, Madison police reported Tuesday.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., Ashley Taylor, 37, was struck in the road by a car traveling outbound in the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report on Monday.

Taylor, who was pronounced dead at the scene, walked into traffic near the intersection of East Washington and Mendota Street as outbound traffic had a green light, the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit determined, Grigg said in a report Tuesday.

Two witnesses told police they did not see the person in the road as the crash happened, Grigg said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, stating they did not see Taylor, Grigg said.

