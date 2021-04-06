Pedestrian struck, killed on East Washington Avenue walked into traffic, no charges planned, Madison police say

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car on East Washington Avenue on Saturday night walked into traffic and no charges are planned against the driver, Madison police reported Tuesday.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., Ashley Taylor, 37, was struck in the road by a car traveling outbound in the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report on Monday.

Taylor, who was pronounced dead at the scene, walked into traffic near the intersection of East Washington and Mendota Street as outbound traffic had a green light, the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit determined, Grigg said in a report Tuesday.

Two witnesses told police they did not see the person in the road as the crash happened, Grigg said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police, stating they did not see Taylor, Grigg said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.