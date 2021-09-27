Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night by a driver who had been shot.
Investigators said the pedestrian apparently was assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when the crash occurred Sunday night. The pedestrian died at the scene.
The driver is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who lost control of his vehicle and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.
The pedestrian has not been identified.