Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot, Milwaukee police say
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night by a driver who had been shot.

Investigators said the pedestrian apparently was assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when the crash occurred Sunday night. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who lost control of his vehicle and was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

The pedestrian has not been identified.

