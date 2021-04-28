 Skip to main content
Pedestrian seriously injured when hit by car while crossing Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg police say
A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while crossing Fish Hatchery Road on Tuesday night, Fitchburg police reported.

Officers were sent at 8:24 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Post Road, Sgt. Pete Johnston said in a report.

Arriving officers found the man being tended to by EMS personnel and he was taken to a local hospital by Fitchrona EMS with serious injuries, Johnston said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the ongoing investigation, Johnston said.

Fitchburg officers spoke to witnesses at the scene, but would like to speak to anyone else who may have witnessed the crash and ask witnesses to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

