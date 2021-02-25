Pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle while crossing Main Street in Sun Prairie, police say

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night when they were hit by a vehicle while crossing Main Street in Sun Prairie, police reported.

At about 9:25 p.m., the pedestrian was West Main Street at Foxdale Drive when they were struck by a vehicle that was heading east. A Sun Prairie police officer was who heading to a separate call witnessed the crash and stopped to aid the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Sg.t Nolan Pickar said in a report.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Pickar said.

The exact location of the pedestrian in relation to the crosswalk is still being investigated and enforcement action is pending, Pickar said.

No names are being released, and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian, Pickar said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336 or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Sun Prairie police were assisted by the Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.