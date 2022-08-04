Pedestrian killed when hit by car on Monroe County highway, authorities say

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car on a Monroe County highway on Monday night, authorities reported.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. Monday, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 71 near Dakota Avenue in the town of Little Falls, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies determined that while walking on Highway 71, Vaneng Vang, 77, of La Crosse, was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brian Malchaski, 52, of Blair, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Vang was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No enforcement action was noted and the crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract First Responders and Gundersen Air also were part of the incident response.