 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pedestrian killed when hit by car on Monroe County highway, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car on a Monroe County highway on Monday night, authorities reported.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. Monday, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Highway 71 near Dakota Avenue in the town of Little Falls, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies determined that while walking on Highway 71, Vaneng Vang, 77, of La Crosse, was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brian Malchaski, 52, of Blair, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Vang was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No enforcement action was noted and the crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sparta Ambulance, Sparta Area Fire District, Cataract First Responders and Gundersen Air also were part of the incident response.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics