Authorities on Thursday identified a woman who died Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle as Susan E. Johnson, 35, of Madison.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Johnson, who was struck while on foot just west of the intersection of Highway 12 and Millpond Road on Madison's Southeast Side, died at the scene from injuries she received in the crash. An autopsy was finished on Wednesday, the medical examiner said.
The crash happened about 7 p.m. Monday, police have said. They have not released any details.
In the meantime, a man arrested after the crash, Shuan T. Jones, 37, of Madison, was released on a signature bond from the Dane County Jail on Wednesday after appearing in court, where a prosecutor said it could be some time before a decision is made on any charges against Jones, who is alleged to have been the driver who struck Johnson.
Jones was arrested early Tuesday on tentative charges of driving after revocation causing death, which is a felony, and resisting or obstructing police, a misdemeanor.
"It's going to be some time before the state will file a criminal complaint," Assistant District Attorney William Brown said in court Wednesday. "This matter is somewhat complex. The way the crash occurred, the location in which it occurred and where different participants were at the time of the crash is very complex and it has everything to do with what charges will be issued."
Brown initially asked for two months to allow investigators to complete their work, which includes a crash reconstruction by the State Patrol and analysis of Jones' blood by the state Crime Lab. While there's an indication that Jones had used marijuana, Brown said, it's not known how that might affect a charging decision -- only that as of now, police know that Jones was driving on a revoked license.
Court Commissioner Jason Hanson said two months was too long to have Jones on Pretrial Services monitoring while otherwise free on a signature bond, so he set another court appearance for Dec. 5 for a status update and possible initial appearance, if a criminal complaint is ready.