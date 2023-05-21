A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorist who fled the scene on the North Side Saturday night, Madison police said.

Police arrested Anthony Michael Moore for allegedly speeding through a red light at the intersection of Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive and hitting the person as they tried to cross the street around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, said Lt. John Messer.

Witnesses helped officers identify and recover the vehicle in the 700 block of Jacobson Avenue. Further investigation led to the arrest of Moore, 23.

Moore had previously pled guilty to two misdemeanor drug possession charges in October 2021 and put on 18 months of probation, according to court records.

