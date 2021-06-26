Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on East Washington Avenue early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The 30-year-old man was struck in the road by a vehicle traveling inbound in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue about 1:20 a.m., Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.
The dark-colored sedan that hit the pedestrian did not stop or render aid and fled the area, Bauman said.
Traffic was diverted from the area until about 5:15 a.m. for the investigation by a Madison Police Department Crash Investigation Specialist and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Bauman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
