Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on East Washington Avenue early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

The 30-year-old man was struck in the road by a vehicle traveling inbound in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue about 1:20 a.m., Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.

The dark-colored sedan that hit the pedestrian did not stop or render aid and fled the area, Bauman said.

Traffic was diverted from the area until about 5:15 a.m. for the investigation by a Madison Police Department Crash Investigation Specialist and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Bauman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.