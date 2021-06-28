 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified as Madison man; suspected vehicle located
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Authorities on Monday identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday on East Washington Avenue as a 30-year-old Madison man, after police located the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.

Sean M. Crisco was hit by a dark-colored sedan in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue near Paterson Street about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Crisco died at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

With the public's help, the vehicle was found but was unoccupied, Madison police officer Gracia Rodriguez said Monday.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

