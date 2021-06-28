Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified as Madison man; suspected vehicle has been located

Authorities identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday on East Washington Avenue as a 30-year-old Madison man, after police located the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.

Sean M. Crisco, 30, was hit by a dark-colored sedan in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue near Paterson Street about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said Saturday.

Crisco died at the scene, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

With the public's help, the vehicle was found unoccupied, Madison police officer Gracia Rodriguez said Monday.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

