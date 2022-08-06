 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pedestrian killed in early Saturday morning Beltline crash

  • 0

A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle hit him on the Beltline early Saturday morning, Madison Police said.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive at about 5:10 a.m.

The pedestrian who was hit died at the scene, police said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this traffic incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics