Pedestrian killed in early Saturday morning Beltline crash

A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle hit him on the Beltline early Saturday morning, Madison Police said.
Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 near Agriculture Drive at about 5:10 a.m.
The pedestrian who was hit died at the scene, police said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this traffic incident is encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.
