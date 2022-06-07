Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for OWI homicide in crash on Madison's Far West Side

A pedestrian was killed and a driver was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash early Tuesday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.
The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road, Sgt. Michael Goodchild said in a statement.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 42-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash was located and arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Goodchild said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office did not know Wednesday morning when the name of the victim would be released. Breaking from past practice, Madison police in an incident report posted Tuesday did not release the name of the person they arrested in the fatal crash, but identified her in an update Wednesday as Okima L. Jones, of Sun Prairie.
People are also reading…
Jones, who has no criminal record in Wisconsin, appeared to cry throughout an initial hearing in her case Wednesday at the Pubic Safety Building, where court commissioner Jason Hanson agreed with the state's request to set her bail at $10,000.
Westbound Mineral Point Road was closed from Ganser Way to the west for several hours Tuesday morning and eastbound Mineral Point Road had one lane open as police traffic specialists investigated the crash, Goodchild said.
During a press conference later Tuesday morning to kick off the city's Bike Week, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she and the city "are committed to eliminating serious and fatal crashes on our streets through our Vision Zero initiative."
Vision Zero, launched nearly two years ago, "is a data-driven strategy intended to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on all roadways, bikeways and sidewalks," according to the city.
Its projects so far have included lowering speed limits, upgrading crosswalks, and making other street and traffic signal changes to improve safety for pedestrians.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.