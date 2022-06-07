Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for OWI homicide in crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

A pedestrian was killed and a driver was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash early Tuesday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.
The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road, Sgt. Michael Goodchild said in a statement.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 42-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash was located and arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Goodchild said.
No names or additional details were released.
Westbound Mineral Point Road will be closed from Ganser Way to the west for several hours Tuesday morning and eastbound Mineral Point Road has one lane open as police traffic specialists continue to investigate the crash, Goodchild said.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.