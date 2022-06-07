 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for OWI homicide in crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A pedestrian was killed and a driver was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash early Tuesday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road, Sgt. Michael Goodchild said in a statement.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 42-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash was located and arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Goodchild said.

No names or additional details were released.

Westbound Mineral Point Road will be closed from Ganser Way to the west for several hours Tuesday morning and eastbound Mineral Point Road has one lane open as police traffic specialists continue to investigate the crash, Goodchild said.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics