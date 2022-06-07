Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for OWI homicide in crash on Far West Side, Madison police say

A pedestrian was killed and a driver was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in a crash early Tuesday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road, Sgt. Michael Goodchild said in a statement.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 42-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash was located and arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Goodchild said.

No names or additional details were released.

Westbound Mineral Point Road will be closed from Ganser Way to the west for several hours Tuesday morning and eastbound Mineral Point Road has one lane open as police traffic specialists continue to investigate the crash, Goodchild said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.