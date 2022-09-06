 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Pedestrian injured when hit by vehicle while crossing Far East Side street, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A woman was injured when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a Far East Side street on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At about 12:50 p.m. Monday, a woman was walking across Cottage Grove Road on Acewood Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Lisko said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman was cooperative with officers. Intoxication and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, Lisko said.

Digital evidence and cameras are being reviewed, but the initial information suggests that the driver had a green light. The investigation is continuing and no citations have been issued, Lisko said.

People are also reading…

The identities of those involved were not released.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Passersby rescue man from floodwaters in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics