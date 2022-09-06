Pedestrian injured when hit by vehicle while crossing Far East Side street, Madison police say

A woman was injured when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a Far East Side street on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At about 12:50 p.m. Monday, a woman was walking across Cottage Grove Road on Acewood Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on Cottage Grove Road, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Lisko said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman was cooperative with officers. Intoxication and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, Lisko said.

Digital evidence and cameras are being reviewed, but the initial information suggests that the driver had a green light. The investigation is continuing and no citations have been issued, Lisko said.

The identities of those involved were not released.