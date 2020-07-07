Pedestrian injured in Southwest Side hit-and-run involving pickup truck, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck in the 6200 block of Hammersley Road on the Southwest Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

A 34-year-old man who was visiting from Minneapolis told police he had lit a firework on one side of the road and was struck as he returned to the other side of the road in the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told officers the man was sent airborne when he was hit by the older white Chevrolet pickup with a short bed, DeSpain said.

The man was taken to a hospital and ended up in a body brace with several bruised ribs, DeSpain said.

In another hit-and-run crash about 2 p.m. Sunday on the Far East Side, Russel T. Johnson Jr., 58, of Madison, was arrested for fourth offense drunken driving, hit-and-run, and a parole violation, DeSpain said in a separate statement.

A 41-year-old Madison man told police he was driving his family on the East Washington Avenue Frontage Road near Zeier Road when a car passed him, striking and damaging the front of his car, DeSpain said.