You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pedestrian injured in Southwest Side hit-and-run involving pickup truck, Madison police say
alert

Pedestrian injured in Southwest Side hit-and-run involving pickup truck, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck in the 6200 block of Hammersley Road on the Southwest Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

A 34-year-old man who was visiting from Minneapolis told police he had lit a firework on one side of the road and was struck as he returned to the other side of the road in the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told officers the man was sent airborne when he was hit by the older white Chevrolet pickup with a short bed, DeSpain said.

The man was taken to a hospital and ended up in a body brace with several bruised ribs, DeSpain said.

In another hit-and-run crash about 2 p.m. Sunday on the Far East Side, Russel T. Johnson Jr., 58, of Madison, was arrested for fourth offense drunken driving, hit-and-run, and a parole violation, DeSpain said in a separate statement.

A 41-year-old Madison man told police he was driving his family on the East Washington Avenue Frontage Road near Zeier Road when a car passed him, striking and damaging the front of his car, DeSpain said.

The man was able to provide a good description of the car that included the license plate number, enabling police to quickly arrest Johnson in an East Washington Avenue parking lot, DeSpain said.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics