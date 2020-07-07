Pedestrian injured in Southwest Side hit-and-run involving pickup truck, Madison police say

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck in the 6200 block of Hammersley Road on the Southwest Side on Saturday night, Madison police reported.
A 34-year-old man who was visiting from Minneapolis told police he had lit a firework on one side of the road and was struck as he returned to the other side of the road in the incident shortly before 10:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Witnesses told officers the man was sent airborne when he was hit by the older white Chevrolet pickup with a short bed, DeSpain said.
The man was taken to a hospital and ended up in a body brace with several bruised ribs, DeSpain said.
In another hit-and-run crash about 2 p.m. Sunday on the Far East Side, Russel T. Johnson Jr., 58, of Madison, was arrested for fourth offense drunken driving, hit-and-run, and a parole violation, DeSpain said in a separate statement.
A 41-year-old Madison man told police he was driving his family on the East Washington Avenue Frontage Road near Zeier Road when a car passed him, striking and damaging the front of his car, DeSpain said.
The man was able to provide a good description of the car that included the license plate number, enabling police to quickly arrest Johnson in an East Washington Avenue parking lot, DeSpain said.
Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating possible hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid
No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend
Middleton Sport Bowl owners sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison
UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say
Woman jumps from Beltline bridge into Yahara River following police standoff
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for allegedly looting, damaging State Street businesses
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say
2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say
Madison man arrested after Madison woman dies after apparently jumping from moving vehicle, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.