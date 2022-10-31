Pedestrian injured, driver ticketed after crash on West Side, Madison police say

A pedestrian was injured and a driver was ticketed after a crash on the West Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at Segoe Road and Sheboygan Avenue and police believe the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when struck, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, told police he didn’t see the pedestrian in the crosswalk, and was cooperative with the investigation, Lisko said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, Lisko said.

The pedestrian suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening and went to a hospital to be evaluated, Lisko said.

No identities were released.