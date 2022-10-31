 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian injured, driver ticketed after crash on West Side, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo, fire engine
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A pedestrian was injured and a driver was ticketed after a crash on the West Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at Segoe Road and Sheboygan Avenue and police believe the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when struck, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The driver, a 31-year-old man, told police he didn’t see the pedestrian in the crosswalk, and was cooperative with the investigation, Lisko said.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, Lisko said.

The pedestrian suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening and went to a hospital to be evaluated, Lisko said.

No identities were released.

