Pedestrian injured by hit-and-run driver Downtown, Madison police say
alert

Pedestrian injured by hit-and-run driver Downtown, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A pedestrian was injured by a hit-and-run driver Downtown on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

The woman was crossing West Washington Avenue at South Bassett Street about 11:15 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries and is expected to recover, Hartman said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman fled the scene before officers arrived, and police are seeking any witnesses to the incident and reviewing video evidence, Hartman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or at P3Tips.com.

