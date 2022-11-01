Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Jefferson County dies of injuries, authorities say

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Jefferson County on Saturday has died of her injuries, authorities reported Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday that the pedestrian, Maricela Del Carmen Rivas Rivas, 30, of the Whitewater area, had died of her injuries, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a crash of a vehicle and pedestrian on Highway N, south of Highway U in the town of Cold Spring, Milbrath said.

The preliminary investigation determined that a group of pedestrians was attempting to cross Highway N when one was struck by a vehicle traveling north on N. That person, later identified as Rivas, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Milbrath said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene, Milbrath said.

No enforcement action was reported, and Milbrath said the incident remains under investigation.