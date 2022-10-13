Pedestrian hit by vehicle, critically injured at Far West Side intersection, Madison police say

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and critically injured at a Far West Side intersection on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and South High Point Road, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a vehicle turning south onto South High Point Rd from westbound Mineral Point Road struck a pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, Kimberley said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, Kimberley said.

The identities of those involved were not released.