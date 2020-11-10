Pedestrian hit by car on North Side suffers broken leg, internal injuries, Madison police say

A pedestrian hit by a car on the North Side late Friday night suffered a broken leg and internal injuries, Madison police reported.

The 30-year-old man was struck shortly before 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Northport Drive and Dryden Drive, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

His injuries were considered life threatening, police said.

The 28-year-old Madison woman who was driving the car was cited for a red signal violation, failure to yield to a pedestrian causing great bodily harm, and operating without insurance, DeSpain said.

Police described the woman as very remorseful and said she thought she had a green light, though witnesses and surveillance video indicated it was not, DeSpain said.

