Pedestrian dies when struck by car on West Main Street in Sun Prairie, police say

A pedestrian died when they were struck by a car on West Main Street in Sun Prairie on Tuesday night, Sun Prairie police reported.

Sun Prairie emergency responders were called to a scene near the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive shortly after 9 p.m. for the crash, Sgt. Ray Thomson reported.

A pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when they crossed West Main Street and were struck by a vehicle traveling on West Main Street, Thomson said.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where they died, Thomson said.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with Sun Prairie police and was not arrested and no citations have been issued, Thomson said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The Sun Prairie Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

