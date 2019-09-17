A 60-year-old Madison man who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night on the North Side has died, authorities reported.
Darrell Sunderlage was struck in the 1700 block of Northport Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and died several days later at a hospital, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.
Preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that Sunderlage died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
No arrest has been made in the case and Madison police ask anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.