A man died Thursday night after a crash with a vehicle on East Washington Avenue, according to Madison Police.
Officers an emergency crews responded to the pedestrian-vehicle crash on East Washington Avenue and North Baldwin Street around 7:30 p.m.
Lt. Diana Nachtigal said police do not know if alcohol was involved or if it was an accident. She said officers are in contact with the driver who was involved, and that he is cooperative.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office was called to respond to the scene because the man died.
The man's identity has not yet been released. The driver's name has also not been released.
Westbound traffic on East Washington Avenue at Baldwin Street was shut down because of the crash, but re-opened later in the evening.