Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi on I-39/90 in Dane County, authorities say

A pedestrian died after being struck by a semi-tractor trailer on Monday on Interstate 39/90 in Dane County, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The crash happened about 11:50 a.m. Monday at mile post 138.6, which is about 3 miles south of the Beltline interchange, Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said in a statement on Monday.
Investigators believe that only the semi and pedestrian were involved, Johnson said, but no crash details were released.
The pedestrian, a 73-year-old Madison man, was listed with a 2018 GMC Arcadia in Johnson’s report.
The driver of the 2012 Blue Freightliner semi, a 48-year-old Turtle Lake man, was not injured.
Johnson told the State Journal on Tuesday morning that no more information was available to be released and there had not yet been any enforcement action.
“That would be pending the investigation,” he said.
No names were released. Johnson said that should happen “in the next day or so.”
