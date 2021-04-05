 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say
alert

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

 pedestrian died after being struck by a car on East Washington Avenue on Saturday night, Madison police reported on Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., the 37-year-old pedestrian was struck in the road by a car traveling outbound in the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Grigg said.

No further details were released.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and releasing the name of the pedestrian, Grigg said.

The State Patrol assisted Madison police with the incident.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics