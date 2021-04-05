Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say

pedestrian died after being struck by a car on East Washington Avenue on Saturday night, Madison police reported on Monday morning.
Shortly before 9:45 p.m., the 37-year-old pedestrian was struck in the road by a car traveling outbound in the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Grigg said.
No further details were released.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and releasing the name of the pedestrian, Grigg said.
The State Patrol assisted Madison police with the incident.
