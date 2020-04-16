You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on Beltline, Madison police say
Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on Beltline, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A pedestrian died after being struck by a truck on the eastbound Beltline at Todd Drive early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers dispatched to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. found the pedestrian who had been struck and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Hartman said video evidence was being collected and witnesses were being interviewed, with Madison police investigators, the crash response team, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the State Patrol are working on the investigation.

No further details were available.

It was the second incident this week in which a pedestrian was struck and killed: the first happened Tuesday night on West Main Street in Sun Prairie.

