A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Whitewater on Sunday morning, police reported.

Kay Gustafson, 71, was struck and later died from her injuries in the crash in the 1300 block of West Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Whitewater Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Mickelson said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, is cooperating with police, Mickelson said.

The crash is under investigation by Whitewater police, with assistance from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Department.

