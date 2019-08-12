A Madison man was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a motorcycle while crossing East Washington Avenue at Marquette Street, Madison police reported.
The 18-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a hospital emergency room, but his condition has been upgraded to stable, according to a police news release.
A witness told police the 18-year-old darted into the road near the intersection in front of the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Pardeeville man.
The Pardeeville man, who was wearing a helmet, was not seriously injured and showed no signs of impairment, police said.
The collision remains under investigation and no citations have been issued, the release states.