A 60-year-old Madison man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night on the North Side, Madison police reported.
The pedestrian was struck in the 1700 block of Northport Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday and several motorists spotted the man's body in the road and came to his aid, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man was transported to a hospital with internal bleeding, a ruptured aorta and head trauma, DeSpain said.
A Madison police traffic specialist is investigating and surveillance cameras are being reviewed in an effort to develop a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.