Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run on Far East Side, Madison police say

A woman pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on the Far East Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

The woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the 4500 block of Cottage Grove Road shortly after 1 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

She was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, Hartman said.

The vehicle that hit the woman fled the scene. It was described as a black Dodge Charger, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

