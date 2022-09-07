Pedestrian cited after being hit by vehicle, seriously injured, Madison police say

A pedestrian was cited after being hit by vehicle and seriously injured on the North Side on Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Northport Drive near Troy Drive, according to Chief Shon Barnes’ blog and police spokesperson Hunter Lisko.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with substantial injuries and cited for sudden pedestrian movement, Barnes said.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, Barnes said.
No identities or further details were released.
